Public comments sought on US 14 plans

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Pierre Capitol building legislature

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation wants to hear from citizens about the future of US 14 in the Brookings, Arlington and Volga areas of eastern South Dakota.

Because of COVID-19, the department has posted information online about the study at www.us14-14bcorridor.com rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting.

People can submit questions and comments through the website or email to steve.gramm@state.sd.us or calling 605-773-6641.

The segments in questions are US 14, between the US 81 intersection at Arlington and the US 14 / US 14 Bypass at the west side of Brookings; and the US 14 Bypass around Brookings.

State transportation officials are considering various options for the corridors. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests