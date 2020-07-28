Public comments sought on US 14 plans

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation wants to hear from citizens about the future of US 14 in the Brookings, Arlington and Volga areas of eastern South Dakota.

Because of COVID-19, the department has posted information online about the study at www.us14-14bcorridor.com rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting.

People can submit questions and comments through the website or email to steve.gramm@state.sd.us or calling 605-773-6641.

The segments in questions are US 14, between the US 81 intersection at Arlington and the US 14 / US 14 Bypass at the west side of Brookings; and the US 14 Bypass around Brookings.

State transportation officials are considering various options for the corridors.