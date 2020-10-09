Protective barrier now encircles S.D. Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The new stone columns, iron railing and big pots that ring the South Dakota Capitol aren’t just decoration. They are a front line of defense against a vehicle crashing through.

Lights and electricity are yet to be done on the front half. But Scott Bollinger, state government’s commissioner of administration, said Friday he expects the work will be finished before the November 30 contract completion date.

“The purpose of the fence is to provide a barrier to protect the Capitol building,” Bollinger said.

The original half-circle of fence, which replaced the south hedge, was completed in 2018, according to Bollinger, at a total cost of $172,823 that was paid from other funds in his bureau’s budget.

He said the remainder of the fence — essentially the east and west sides and the north front where the Capitol’s big outdoor staircase is — will be covered by state general funds. The estimated cost is $648,318, he said.

Asked if any other hardening is planned at the Capitol, Bollinger replied, “We do not discuss future security plans.”

The current fence work’s prime contractor is Puetz Construction of Mitchell, he said, and All Metal Manufacturing, based in Rapid City, is the subcontractor installing the metal components of the fence.

State government’s buildings and grounds staff will complete landscaping in the spring.