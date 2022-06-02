PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Seven current and former members of South Dakota and North Dakota law enforcement agencies comprise most of the witnesses that prosecutors plan to call later this month at the Senate impeachment trial of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The eighth witness is John Daily from Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations, a Wyoming-based firm that reviewed reports from the September 12, 2020, crash when the car Ravnsborg was driving struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever.

Ravnsborg’s new defense attorney, Michael Butler of Sioux Falls, didn’t file a witness list by the Wednesday deadline.

Senate rules give each side four hours to present witness testimony, to present witness and to cross-examine the other sides’ witnesses.

The time limit doesn’t apply if Ravnsborg testifies and is cross-examined.

Whether Ravnsborg plans to testify wasn’t clear. He never appeared in court on criminal charges from the crash. His defense attorney at the time, Timothy Rensch, pleaded no contest for Ravnsborg to driving outside the lane and illegal use of an electronic device.

The Senate trial starts at 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday, June 21, and continues at 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 22.