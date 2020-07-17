Projects OK’d at dozens of S.D. airports

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Many public airports throughout South Dakota will get federally-funded improvements, the state Aeronautics Commission decided Thursday.

Nearly all of the work will be completely paid by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Jon Becker, a state Department of Transportation official.

The commission’s approval was necessary because federal funds will route through the state aviation account. A few will have some local funding.

At least three more projects will come to the commission this year and there possibly could be an additional three or four others, Becker said.

The projects added Thursday included:

Britton, Brookings

Canton, Chamberlain

De Smet

Eagle Butte

Faith, Flandreau

Gregory

Madison, Martin, McLaughlin, Milbank, Mitchell

Onida

Parkston, Platte

Rapid City (two projects), Redfield, Rosebud

Sturgis

Vermillion

Watertown, Winner

Yankton

13 airports also would have pavement maintenance work: De Smet, Eureka, Faulkton, Flandreau, Gettysburg, Huron, Mitchell, Murdo, Pine Ridge, Redfield, Sisseton, Spearfish and Wagner.