Projects added to South Dakota’s highways plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem doesn’t want South Dakota’s interstates closed again by flooding. So the state Transportation Commission has started doing something about it.

Commissioners on Thursday added two drainage projects in the Mount Vernon and Salem areas along Interstate 90.

The work is scheduled for the 2023 construction year. The estimated cost is nearly $9.8 million.

Another addition the commission made Thursday was for a new electronic-screening system for trucks at the Tilford port of entry on I-90 in western South Dakota.

It would cost an estimated $3 million and would tie into another I-90 project planned at Rapid City.

The commission also agreed to add three years of archaeological survey work statewide, starting in 2021. Those would cost more than $900,000 a year.