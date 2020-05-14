Project aims to get SD 25 above water again

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s flood relief on the way for a South Dakota highway.

The state Transportation Commission approved a low bid Thursday to raise the grade on a stretch of SD 25 about 2.5 miles east of Roslyn.

J&J Earthworks, based in Milbank, offered to do the work for $293,408.45. That was 26 percent below the state Department of Transportation’s estimate of $397,772.00.

There was one other bidder, Webster Scale Inc., at $334,184.06.

The commission had added the project to the current year’s work list April 23.

The road remains open but has been covered in water for weeks.

The department’s Aberdeen-area office is working with the contractor on the project start date, according to information officer Kristi Sandal.

“Currently, trucks are being allowed through and we are advising no passenger cars due to the depth of the water,” Sandal said. “During the construction and as the grade is raised high enough out of the water, we intend to allow traffic through with the use of flaggers and a pilot car.”

She said further information will be posted and updated on https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ as work progresses.

It was one of nine projects the commission approved Thursday.