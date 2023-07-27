This story has been further updated.

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An expert witness raised questions Thursday about how Navigator gauged the potential for danger to the public from a possible rupture in the carbon-dioxide pipeline the company wants to build in five counties of southeastern South Dakota.

University of St. Thomas professor John Abraham testified for several hours at the state Public Utilities Commission’s permit hearing. Some of those comments occurred in closed session.

The commission previously had granted confidential status to several of Navigator’s documents. One was the company’s plume-modeling overview.

Abraham, who said his expertise is in “things that flow,” stated that Navigator used a less-accurate method than he would have to gauge the potential threat to the public from a rupture in the pipeline.

Navigator chose PHAST dispersion modeling. Abraham said one of PHAST’s shortcomings was that it works only on flat terrain. Abraham said he would have used computational fluid dynamic (CFD) modeling to estimate where the plume from a rupture would travel.

According to Abraham, CFD is superior to other dispersion modeling methods such as PHAST or ALOHA. “It can handle a wide variety of situations. It is more accurate,” he said. PHAST and ALOHA don’t work on hilly terrain, he said, and can’t handle complicated wind situations.

Abraham was the first witness for those landowners who intervened in the hearing because they don’t want the pipeline crossing their properties. He said his fee for testifying was $12,000.

A CFD modeling would have cost Navigator “a few thousand dollars,” according to Abraham, who said that he would have done it for Navigator for free. But. he acknowledged, he hadn’t modeled the proposed route, doesn’t know where it is, and didn’t prepare a sample model for the commission.

Navigator wants to build lines to the Valero ethanol plant at Aurora and to two POET ethanol plants at Chancellor and Hudson. The plan calls for a multi-state network that would ship the CO2 to an Illinois site for disposal.

Stephen Lee, Navigator’s vice president for engineering said later Thursday afternoon that the company would look at using the CFD method.

“What I would say is we’re still early in the process. This is the first permitting hearing we’re going through,” Lee said. “Plume modeling has never been used the way we are pro-actively.”

Lee said Navigator intends to pick locations where to utilize the CFD modeling but hasn’t chosen a contractor yet.

“You don’t see a single model that says ‘high’ all the way across,” Lee said about a confidential chart comparing CFD, ALOHA and PHAST. He said Navigator might not have all the topographic data at this time.

Commission staff attorney Kristen Edwards asked Lee how many inhabited structures were within 500 feet of the company’s proposed buffer zones. He said two are within 320 feet, four others within 417 feet and 10 more within 600 feet.

In response to questions from Brian Jorde, an attorney representing many of the landowners opposed to the project, Abraham agreed that Jorde hadn’t asked him to do a model of the route and that they never talked about him doing one for a few thousand dollars.

Commission chair Kristie Fiegen said residential living is becoming a premium in rural life, such as in the Sioux Falls area. She asked Abraham for a response. “I’m talking about areas where humans can be harmed,” he said. “A farming family living in a remote area matters as much to me as a family living in Sioux Falls.”

Commissioner Gary Hanson asked Abraham what unique characteristics CO2 brought to atmospheric inversions. “What comes out of a rupture is very cold. We’re talking minus 70 Celsius,” Abraham said. At that temperature, he added, a CO2 cloud would sit close to the ground, there wouldn’t be much mixing with natural air, and a larger region could have a dangerous CO2 level.

Jorde asked Abraham whether it would be wise for a pipeline developer to look at an area’s future growth as part of deciding which places to avoid. Replied Abraham, “If I knew that someone could move into an area that could be affected, that would cause me concern.”

The hearing is scheduled to resume Monday morning.