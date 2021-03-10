Pro-pot side appeals to S.D. Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Attorneys representing Constitutional Amendment A told the South Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday the question is bigger than whether people age 21 and older can get high.

“This case is not just about marijuana. It is also about the future of the initiative process in South Dakota. If this Court affirms the decision of the circuit court, it will substantially impair the fundamental right of South Dakotans to initiate laws and constitutional amendments,” Timothy Billion and Brendan Johnson said in the opening of their appeal.

They added, “South Dakotans have the fundamental power to amend their Constitution. When they adopt an amendment, it may not be overturned unless no other result is possible. Here, it is plainly possible to uphold the will of the voters.”

They are challenging the decision by a Hughes County circuit judge that Amendment A was invalid and should be overturned. The ballot measure drew 54% percent support from voters in November.

Governor Kristi Noem is behind the lawsuit from state Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom. Their lawyers will file arguments to the state’s high court later this month about why the judge’s ruling is right.

Lawyers from the office of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had joined Johnson and Billion involved in defending Amendment A as well. But Ravnsborg’s lawyers withdrew after the judge’s decision.

Johnson, a former U.S. attorney for the district of South Dakota and a son of retired U.S. Senator Tim Johnson, sponsored the constitutional amendment.

Billion and Johnson made a variety of arguments about why the Supreme Court should reverse Judge Christina Klinger’s ruling.

“Finally, allowing Thom and Miller to override the results of the 2020 election will subject virtually every initiated measure to a post-election court challenge, undermining the finality of elections and placing the judicial branch in the politically-fraught position of adjudicating the validity of elections after the results are known.” they wrote.

This is a developing story.