Prices going up for S.D. road items, services

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is updating what it pays for some goods and services.

“The change was long overdue. I’m not going to deny that,” said senior specifications engineer Ryan Johnson.

The state Transportation Commission approved the revisions Thursday.

Commissioner Don Roby of Watertown noted that many hadn’t been changed for at least a decade but asked why some went up 50% or more.

Johnson gave the example of a weld that would take another hour-and-a-half to perform because there now are more stringent requirements.

He said in other instances he looked at every bid the department received on all projects during the past two years and set the new amounts at those recent averages.

Chairman Mike Vehle of Mitchell said he appreciated the research.

“The fox may have been there, but we were checking him,” Vehle said.

“Absolutely,” Johnson said.