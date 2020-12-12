Presidents of S.D. public universities tell their board about rising to challenge of COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The six leaders from South Dakota’s state-run universities received praise this week for how their campuses stayed open through the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior staff in the system’s central office also heard good words about their performances throughout the year, including last spring after then-executive director Paul Beran was let go in March.

Several members of the state Board of Regents expressed their appreciation during the teleconference meeting Thursday. Among them was president John Bastian of Belle Fourche.

“What you have all accomplished in that environment is really something,” Bastian said. “We could have been a rudderless ship.”

The regents suspended on-campus classes in March and announced in May their plan to re-open campuses for fall semester.

Brian Maher, who was hired in June as the new executive director, had each university president present an overview to the regents Thursday about the steps they took on their campuses.

The regents heard from Sheila Gestring at University of South Dakota in Vermillion, Barry Dunn of South Dakota State University at Brookings, Jim Rankin from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, Tim Downs at Northern State University in Aberdeen, Jose-Marie Griffiths of Dakota State University in Madison and Laurie Nichols from Black Hills State University at Spearfish.

They spoke about how their faculties, staffs, communities and local health care providers came together on planning, communicating, adapting, focusing on protecting health and emphasizing students get as many academic opportunities as possible.

Maher said they would have done some things differently based on what they know now. “There were a lot of lessons learned. But every act was an act of good intention,” he said.

One key was tightening the fall schedule so students wouldn’t return to campuses from Thanksgiving break.

Regent Joan Wink of Howes recalled the doubt in August that they would make it to Thanksgiving. “And we did.” She said many universities in other states didn’t.

Regent Barb Stork from Dakota Dunes suggested certificates for all the staff and called it “a success story” that needs to be shared as a counter to the negativity about COVID-19.

“Get it out there,” Stork urged.

“Hear! Hear!” Wink said.