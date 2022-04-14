PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A wind farm that Basin Electric owns in central South Dakota has received the release of a $1.5 million bond against damage to roads and public infrastructure and committed a $15 million bond to ensure the project comes down at the end of its lifetime.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission took those two actions Thursday regarding PrairieWinds, which was permitted in 2010 for the Crow Lake area of Jerauld, Brule and Aurora counties south of Wessington Springs.

The commission approved the plan last fall for what happens when project is done.

Some of the documents refer to the project as Crow Lake Wind. Commissioner Kristie Fiegen asked whether PrairieWinds was the same. Yes, Basin’s Kevin Solie replied. “It’s kind of confusing with the naming conventions at times,” he said.