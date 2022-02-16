PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota House has defeated legislation that would have required defendants to be present in many instances to hear their victims’ statements in state courts.

Representatives voted 40-28 Wednesday against the proposal from Representative Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge. HB 1270 came out of the House Judiciary Committee 7-0.

Earlier this year, Pourier had sent a series of messages on Twitter that described facts similar to the September 12, 2020, crash when a car driven by state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever.

Ravnsborg never appeared in court and had his defense attorney plead no-contest to two misdemeanor charges associated with the crash. Details of the insurance settlement paid to Boever’s widow also were kept private.

“The offender will never hear the impact of their actions and is free to go on with their daily lives like nothing happened while the victim’s family is forever changed. This is not justice,” Pourier tweeted on February 1.

No one mentioned Ravnsborg or Boever during the House debate Wednesday.

Pourier’s legislation would have applied to felonies and misdemeanors. Two Yankton representatives, Republican Mike Stevens and Democrat Ryan Cwach argued about whether the proposed law should apply only to felonies. The two serve on the House special committee that is considering whether to recommend Ravnsborg be impeached.

The committee has set its next meeting for February 24 to question two of Ravnsborg’s top appointees and the two prosecutors who charged him.

The other representative to speak Wednesday was Republican Mary Fitzgerald of Spearfish. Her husband was one of the candidates Ravnsborg beat for the nomination at the South Dakota Republican Party convention four years ago.