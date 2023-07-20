PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The advisory committee that Secretary of State Monae Johnson put together to come up with procedures for conducting post-elections audits in South Dakota met in public Thursday.

That was a switch from last month, when the panel held its first meeting in private. “It was more of a work group,” Johnson said afterward Thursday.

The audits will be conducted for the first time after the 2024 elections. At least one more meeting is planned. Johnson said it will be public too.

Asked the reason for opening it up, Johnson said, “Because we’re at the point where people felt confident in what they had to say.”

Leading the meeting Thursday was Jennifer Morrell, from the Salt Lake City-based consulting firm The Elections Group.

The committee broke into sub-groups several times to discuss possible steps that South Dakota would use and to discuss the laws and rules for post-election audits in other states.

The South Dakota Legislature this year passed the new law requiring post-election audits. South Dakota was one of the few states that didn’t have some type of the procedure.

Each of South Dakota’s county auditors will be required to conduct the audits. Lawmakers gave authority to the secretary of state to develop the technical rules.

One of the ideas Thursday came from Hand County Commissioner Jim Eschenbaum. He suggested a live-video feed of the process be placed on an internet site. His county’s auditor, Doug DeBoer, uses a YouTube channel.

Deb Halverson, a former Lyman County auditor, said some counties don’t have video access and equipment. But Eschenbaum said a county auditor could open a YouTube account and give authority to someone to voluntarily record the audit and post it.

Providing visual documentation to the public is important, especially to those who question results, according to Eschenbaum.

“I just don’t think there’s ever too much openness in government and the government process,” he said. “They want to complain but they won’t watch or verify or participate in the process.”

Halverson later said it would be good to have a statewide control race, selected randomly by the secretary of state, and each county could then pick one other race. Halverson said the audit should be conducted after the official canvass in each county.

“It goes back to the idea, it’s hard to audit something that hasn’t been finalized,” Halverson said.

State elections director Rachel Soulek said an unresolved question is what corrective action should be taken when the audit finds a discrepancy. “Whatever discrepancy is found needs to be clearly spelled out In some kind of report too,” Soulek said.

A provision in the new law says, “The post-election audit must be conducted in five percent of the precincts in the county by manually counting all votes cast in two contests and comparing the results of the manual count to the results for those precincts at the county canvass.”

Republican Rep. Rebecca Reimer said there should be a set of best practices suggested for the hand-counting. “Just to give it as a guideline,” Reimer said. “We have to give some wiggle room for people, discretion to do what works for them.”

Morrell said each county’s audit must cover enough ballots to give the public confidence in the results. She noted that New Mexico uses a table that varies by the width of the margin between the candidates in a race.

Halverson suggested waiting until the 2025 legislative session to suggest any significant changes in the state law. Reimer agreed: “If we need to – if we need to – we can tweak it. There’s no reason to move it now.”