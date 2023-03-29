PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Executive director Lorraine Polak is leaving the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

Polak confirmed that she has submitted her resignation to Governor Kristi Noem. Her final day is Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I hope to take some time off and have no specific plans at the current time,” Polak said in a statement to KELOLAND News. “I do not have any details as to who will succeed me.”

The governor promoted her to the housing agency’s top spot two years ago, following the retirement of Mark Lauseng.

Comment was sought from the governor’s communications chief, Ian Fury. “We have no personnel announcements to make at this time,” he said.

The Noem administration has seen turnover in other cabinet-level posts in the past two years: Kellie Wasko was hired as corrections secretary; Melissa Magstadt was appointed health secretary, replacing Joan Adam, who retired nine months after Kim Malsam-Rysdon left for the private sector; Tiffany Sanderson stepped down as secretary of education to become president at Lake Area Technical College; Lori Gill retired as social services secretary; and Liza Clark temporarily retired as state finance and management commissioner to spend more time with her family.