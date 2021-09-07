Pine Ridge man gets life for sex abuse of child

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Sexually abusing a child under age 16 has led to federal prison for a South Dakota man.

A jury found Robert Dowty, Sr., 59, of Pine Ridge guilty. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken ordered a life sentence, followed by lifetime supervised release, and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Dowty was convicted for forcibly sexually assaulting a child between June and September 2018 at Pine Ridge.

Acting U.S. Attorney Dennis Holmes said in a statement that other victims testified at trial regarding past sexual abuse by Dowty.