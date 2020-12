Pierre woman, Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine crimes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange sentenced two methamphetamine dealers Monday.

Daniel Gray Eagle, 39, of Rapid City received 188 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. A jury found him guilty September 24. He was first arrested on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation after a high-speed chase January 22, 2018. He was arrested a second time on foot May 1, 2018, in Eagle Butte.

Tiffany Kay Frazier, also known as Tiffany Kay Castiglione, 27, of Pierre received 60 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release. She was indicted September 10, 2019, and pleaded guilty September 28, 2020. She had been participating in a conspiracy to distribute between 50 and 200 grams of methamphetamine in the Gettysburg, Pierre and Fort Pierre areas.

The office of U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons also announced Monday that another meth dealer had been sentenced December 7 by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken.

Melanie Vance, 37, of Rapid City received seven years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. She pleaded guilty for her role in a conspiracy that brought meth to South Dakota from Nevada.