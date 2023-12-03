PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement officers are still looking into an incident at a Pierre apartment building where a woman was found dead Thursday night just blocks from the state Capitol.

A memorial at the scene now indicates the victim’s name was Eve Ashtin. KELOLAND News has reached out for confirmation.

A statement from the Pierre Police Department on Friday said that officers were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a disturbance at a complex in the 300 block of South Brule Street and discovered a body at the location.

The statement said an investigation was ongoing to determine the cause of death and that a person of interest in the case has been detained.

A spokesman for the state Attorney General’s office said Sunday that Pierre police are in charge of the scene.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol have been assisting the investigation.

Pierre police were seen at the address several times on Sunday.

Police evidence tape remains over the windows on all three sides of the garden-level apartment, and dark material has been placed across them to block any view of the interior from outside.

The person of interest who was detained hasn’t been publicly identified.