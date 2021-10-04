Pierre man sent to federal prison for meth

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A judge has sentenced a 36-year-old Pierre man to 37 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Daniel James Boe faces three years of supervised release after he gets out. He also must pay a $1,000 fine and a $100 special assessment to the federal crime victims fund.

U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange handed down the sentence Monday. Boe was indicted December 8, 2020, and pleaded guilty July 15.

He was involved with distributing 250 to 300 grams of meth in and around the Pierre area, according to Dennis Holmes, the acting U.S. attorney for South Dakota. Assistant U.S. attorney Meghan Dilges prosecuted the case.