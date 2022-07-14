PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The panel that decides whether to recommend changes in South Dakota’s workers’ compensation system has turned down a proposal from a state lawmaker.

Senator Reynold Nesiba wanted to expand South Dakota’s three-day window for a worker to report an injury to 30 days. The Sioux Falls Democrat represents an area that includes the Smithfield meatpacking plant.

But the South Dakota Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council turned down the request Thursday. The council also couldn’t reach majority on recommending a compromise of seven days.

The final decision would be up to the Legislature and the governor.

Nesiba had introduced legislation seeking the change during the 2022 session. But the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee wanted to hear first from the council and set his bill aside 8-1 on January 20.

One of his co-sponsors was House Democrat leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls. He is the Democrat candidate for governor against Republican Governor Kristi Noem, who appoints the council.

Attorney Doug Abraham of Pierre opposed the change Thursday. He said he represents the South Dakota Retailers Association and American Property Casualty Insurance Association. The South Dakota Supreme Court has loosely interpreted the three-day requirement, he said.

“We don’t think a change is necessary here,” Abraham said.

Nesiba said 32 states use the 30-day window. “These folks don’t have attorneys,” Nesiba said. “The Supreme Court isn’t going to hear from them.”

Long-time council member Randy Stainbrook of Rapid City recalled the change from 30 days to three days that occurred in 1994 and asked Thursday for it to be reversed.

Council member Jason Dodson of Pierre said, “It’s too broad to go from three to 30.” He instead said he could accept a seven-day period. “I’m willing to give a little bit. That’s just too much difference.”

The seven-day failed. Council member Jesse Smith of Sioux Falls said the current law and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of it are sufficient. The 30-day failed too.

The council didn’t reach a recommendation on the latest proposal from Jason Pieper of Watertown, who was making a second appearance before the panel. His wife, Michelle, a kindergarten teacher, suffered a severe injury after a student hit her leg with a chair.

The Piepers let their attorney, former lawmaker Nancy Turbak Berry of Watertown, present the latest request Thursday, asking that the injured worker be made aware when a nurse case manager contacts a treating healthcare provider.

The Piepers learned in their case that happened without their initial knowledge.

“We’re here to ask that the council place its seal of approval on this language,” Turbak Berry said. “It shouldn’t be controversial. But it is important.”

Council member Dodson asked whether other states have this in their laws. “I don’t know how they’ve handled it elsewhere,” Turbak Berry replied.

Abraham opposed it. “This is an unworkable solution,” he said. “This isn’t a problem in South Dakota, and this will cause more problems than it will solve.”

Abraham claimed it would require a conference call before any treatment could occur. “It’s not secret. It’s all discoverable,” he said about what’s in place now. He warned, “It will slow the system down.”

Responded Turbak Berry, “We’re not saying they cannot ask that… You have to stop yourself and ask, why wouldn’t they want a CC on it?” She added that call-conferencing capacity isn’t a burdensome issue with cellphones.

Turbak Berry said physicians in some cases were being misled by case managers that feed information to them. The fact that arrangements can be discovered at the end doesn’t solve problems they create along the way such as inappropriate treatment, she said.

“This is just about putting a little sunshine on all the communications so everybody can be in the loop,” she said.

Several council members indicated they wanted to think more about it, including the chairman, Scott Stern of Sioux Falls.

“There’s probably more information that has to come out,” Stern said. He called for it to be carried over to a future meeting. “Because we need to get this right. It’s important that we do,” Stern said.