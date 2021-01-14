Partnerships can benefit all, Standing Rock chairman tells South Dakota legislators

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governments should put differences aside and strive for the common good, the elected leader of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe told South Dakota lawmakers Thursday.

Mike Faith Jr. delivered the annual State of the Tribes address to the Legislature, saying he’s put an emphasis on partnerships during the three years he’s been chairman.

“People have a lot to offer. But to get there, we have to work together,” Faith said. He talked about issues of common interest such as economic development, law enforcement, housing, education, health and infrastructure. “How can we help each other?”

He added, “I’m only speaking from my heart. It’s time to change. It’s time to work together.”

A color guard carried flags and voices rose in song to the beat of a drum as tribal officials and legislators entered the House chamber.

Delbert Hopkins Jr., who won the election in November as chairman for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate government, delivered the opening prayer.

“We’re not here for ourselves, ” Hopkins said. “We’re here for the people.”

There was no mention of the disputes between Governor Kristi Noem and the tribal governments of the Oglala Lakota and Cheyenne River Sioux.

Instead Faith mentioned hometowns of legislators whose paths had crossed his through the years. He recalled meeting Noem and North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp during a trip to Washington, D.C., while the two still were in Congress.

Faith also spoke of climate change.

“For the last ten years, we’ve been seeing little things,” he said, such as eagles going back a month earlier, rivers that have dwindled to streams, and cottonwoods and willows dying.

“Grandmother Earth” is getting tired, Faith said.

“We need to help her, in a good way, to stay healthy,” he said. “She’s trying to tell us something.”

He concluded by saying the Lakota language doesn’t have a word for goodbye. “Until we see each other again, be safe!”