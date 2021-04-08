Panels OKs adding MIA display in S.D. Capitol and laying more concrete path at Capitol lake

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Capitol building will get a second permanent interior display honoring South Dakota armed forces veterans and a new permanent sidewalk around another part of Capitol Lake next door.

The decisions Wednesday by the state Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission also included approval for the Legislative Research Council to install electronic screens at spots on the third and fourth floors to display House and Senate meeting agendas.

The Brookings chapter of Rolling Thunder, Inc., received permission to place an empty-chair display honoring South Dakota’s missing in action at the west end of the Capitol’s second floor.

The platform will be on wheels so it can be moved elsewhere during the annual Christmas trees display. The estimated cost of $6,000 will be covered by Rolling Thunder, Inc.

The Capitol also has a Congressional Medal of Honor display honoring South Dakota recipients on the first floor of the annex that all visitors now walk past after they go through the security check-in. Most of state government’s armed-forces displays in Pierre are outside along Capitol Lake, with memorials to South Dakota veterans who died in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

The need for repair to a piece of shoreline collapsing along Capitol Lake has led the state Bureau of Administration to get permission to place a new concrete sidewalk and stairs along the water’s Capitol Avenue side. An estimate of the cost to state government for time and materials wasn’t discussed.

State Commissioner of Administration Scott Bollinger told the panel Wednesday he wasn’t aware of how much has been raised for Governor Kristi Noem’s project that would place statues in exterior alcoves around the Capitol dome showing the four U.S. presidents who are featured on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Her idea from last year didn’t gain financial support from the Legislature in the 2021 session.