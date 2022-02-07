PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker from Brown County wants to prohibit financial contributions from federal candidates’ committees to South Dakota candidates for statewide, legislative and county offices.

Representative Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen, was the only witness to testify Monday on HB 1319. The House State Affairs Committee voted 10-3 to send it to the 70-member House of Representatives. It could be up for debate as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Dennert said the ban was part of IM 22 that voters approved in 2016. Republican legislators later repealed IM 22. Dennert said the ban was one of the parts that lawmakers overlooked when they replaced various parts of IM 22.

He said many states have either banned or restricted contributions to state races from federal candidates’ committees and described South Dakota’s laws as unclear.

The bill, had it been law, would have prevented then-U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem from tapping her federal committee for her 2018 run for governor. Noem, who was elected governor, steered money last year from another federal committee to her state re-election fund.

Dennert said his proposal isn’t about who he supports or opposes for election.

“It’s just about the policy and it’s about having fair campaign finance policy for all,” he said.

Dennert listed three reasons:

“Number one, I don’t think we should let D.C. money into South Dakota,” he said. “Number two, we shouldn’t let federal elected officials have an unfair advantage.”

“And,” he continued, “Number three, we lose transparency when we allow federal money transferred into state accounts.”

Dennert pointed out a key difference in how campaign spending is reported at the federal level and the state level.

He said South Dakota requires only general itemization while federal reports list names and specific amounts.

Representative Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, asked if he could take money from federal political action committees. “This would only apply to a contribution from a federal candidate campaign committee,” Dennert said.

“So federals PACS not on behalf of a candidate would be okay?”

“Yes.”