Panel rejects challenge to Rapid City landfill

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A challenge last winter wasn’t timely made against a state permit for the Rapid City landfill, the South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment decided Thursday.

Its members voted 8-1 to adopt the recommendation by the board’s hearing chairman Bob Morris of Belle Fourche that the petition challenging the permit be dismissed.

Rapid City sought renewal of the permit last year. The public notice was published November 22, 2019. The 30-day deadline for filing a challenge was December 23, 2019.

Ross and Fern Johnson of Rapid City initially sent information December 13 but didn’t file a formal challenge until February 28, 2020. The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued the permit February 10, 2020.

Morris said the Johnsons’ challenge came more than a month after the challenge period had closed.

The Johnsons own about 1,500 acres that borders the landfill. Fern Johnson sent a June 4 letter describing what she said is a flawed process that began more than a decade ago. The letter said she and her husband would pursue a lawsuit.

She said Thursday the permit wasn’t properly done in 2008 when it was issued and the draft permit for the latest renewal was modified significantly. She said there’s nothing that allows a final permit to be appealed after it was issued.

The nay Thursday came from Doyle Karpan of Jefferson.

Karpan said he understood the point made by Morris. “I totally agree with that, the 30-day thing,” Karpan said. But, Karpan continued, there should be “a re-set button” when the application changed.

Morris said the board’s authority was limited by the Legislature.

Board member John Scheetz of Spearfish said he found it “very difficult” to disagree with the Morris recommendation for dismissal.

Scheetz said the 30-day window was a valid time period for a petition challenging a permit application.

Chairman Rex Hagg of Rapid City said the request for a hearing wasn’t made within the 30-day window. He said the board can’t change a state law. “The law is what it is,” Hagg said.