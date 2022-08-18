PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields.

The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects.

Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state and local sources splitting the remainder.

Eagle Butte is in line for $3,277,777 of runway and related work. The FAA will pay 100%.

Pierre will get a $35,000 fire cart. The FAA will pay 95%, with state and local sources splitting the rest.

The two other projects will be primarily funded through several federal sources.

The Spearfish taxi-lane work will get $560,000 of FAA funds and $115,000 from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Congress passed at the request of President Biden’s administration. State and local sources will split the remaining $75,000.

The Wall runway and related work will see $5,384,000 of FAA funds while federal BIL funds will pay $70,000 for other parts of the project. State and local sources will split the $606,000 balance.

The commission also approved reimbursing Groton $426.22 as 75% cost for materials on a wind-sock tower that was constructed using volunteer labor.