PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Airports in Belle Fourche, Hoven, Pierre and Spearfish will get financial assistance from the South Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

The commission approved 5% state contributions for the projects, which are 90% federally funded. The remaining 5% will be matched locally.

The commission on Thursday also gave final clearance to paying 75% of the cost for a solar lighting project at the Isabel airport.

In other action, Dave Luers of Pierre said he was retiring from the panel.