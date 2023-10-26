PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Transportation Commission has awarded nine projects on South Dakota highways and bridges totaling more than $73 million.

Low bids that were approved Thursday include:

In Pennington County, grading and other work on 5.7 miles of US385 north of Pactola Dam through the SD44 junction. Zandstra Construction of Rapid City submitted the low bid of $23,492,147.29. That was 3.8% below the engineer estimate of $24,411,895.07.

In Union County, grading, surfacing and replacing structures on 15.6 miles of SD46 from Beresford east. Foothills Contracting of Webster submitted the low bid of $24,893,720.55. That was 13.7% below the engineer estimate of $28,861,995.63.

Also in Union County, resurfacing shoulders and ramp work on 6.1 miles of I-29 at North Sioux City. Knife River Midwest of Sioux City, Iowa, submitted the low bid of $3,180,471.68. That was 30.4% above the engineer estimate of $2,438,713.05.

In Spink County, replacing three structures on rural roads over creeks near Northville and Athol. BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids submitted the low bid of $2,745,000. That was 1.1% above the engineer estimate of $2,716,442.50.

In Brule and Buffalo counties, various work on structures over the Ringneck & Western Railroad north of I-90, over SD45 north of the Brule County line, and over Crow Creek south of SD34. Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls submitted the only bid of $445,607.60. That was 110.9% above the engineer estimate of $211,309.20.

In Lincoln and Minnehaha counties, sign and guardrail work on 1.5 miles of I-229 between I-29 and exit 2 (Western Avenue.) BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids submitted the low bid of $1,318,725. That was 2.4% below the engineer estimate of $1,350,623.

In Ziebach County, painting, polymer chip seal and other work on the SD63 bridge over the Missouri River. BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids submitted the only bid of $2,403,000. That was 14.4% above the engineer estimate of $2,100,553.30.

In Brookings, Hamlin and Kingsbury counties, resurfacing and shoulder surfacing on 34.4 miles of US 81 between Arlington and SD 28; US 14 in the Lake Preston area; US 14 in the Arlington area; and SD28 from west of Lake Norden to US 81. Bituminous Paving of Ortonville, Minnesota, submitted the lowest of four bids at $9,528,149.55. That was 6.4% above the engineer estimate of $8,959,129.05.

In Brown and Day counties, resurfacing shoulders on 37.9 miles of US12 from Bath to Webster. Bituminous Paving of Ortonville, Minnesota, submitted the lowest of three bids at $5,868,951.95. That was 14.2% above the engineer estimate of $5,138,544.63.