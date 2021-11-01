Panel OKs 13 S.D. road and bridge projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Transportation Commission has accepted low bids for a baker’s dozen of projects planned for South Dakota roads and bridges.

Six came from businesses whose offers were 10% or more above the official estimates.

One project was withdrawn for revisions and will offered as part of the December 1 letting, according to Sam Weisgram, a state Department of Transportation official. It is to reconstruct 14.9 miles of westbound lanes on Interstate 90 between the approximate areas of Salem and Humboldt in McCook County.

He said that pushing it back shouldn’t affect the work schedule: “The contractor wouldn’t be starting until spring either way.”

All four projects from the October 1 opening were approved without any commissioners asking questions. They were:

A bid of $6,236,602.16 from Spencer Quarries Incorporated of Spencer, S.D., was lowest of five to place new asphalt concrete surfacing and guardrails and do other work on 13.6 miles of SD 52 in Bon Homme County, including through Springfield. The estimate was $6,326,457.65.

A bid of $6,236,602.16 from Midwest Contracting of Marshall, Minnesota, was lowest of two to do drainage improvements and erosion repair on 1.8 miles of SD 1806 in Stanley County, starting three miles south of the US 83 junction at Fort Pierre. The estimate was $4,770,660.80.

A bid of $2,999,999.97 from Subsurface Inc. of Moorhead, Minnesota, was the only offer for pipe work on 32.3 miles of Interstate 90 in Jones and Jackson counties from west of the counties line to three miles west of the Draper exit. The estimate was $2,760,687.85.

A bid of $353,239.77 from RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc., from Livonia, Michigan, was lowest of five to lay polymer chip seal on decks of structures on SD 37 and SD 27 in Brown, Day, Marshall and Spink counties. The estimate was $376,712.55.

Nine projects from the October 20 bid opening received approval. They were:

A bid of $13,177,735.50 from Bituminous Paving of Ortonville, Minnesota, was lowest of for a variety of work on US 12 in Edmunds and Brown counties between Ipswich and the divided highway west of Aberdeen. The estimate was $12,016,943.50.

A combined bid of $19,584,712.48 from Border States Paving, Inc. of Fargo, North Dakota, was lowest of four to do asphalt grading and ADA improvements on 23.2 miles of US 83 in Jones and Mellette counties, between White River and south of Murdo; and to put in 2.2 miles of shared-use path along US 83 in Mellette County from Horse Creek to White River. The estimates for both totaled $19,029,687.71.

A bid of $460,281.20 from Nolz Dragline and Construction Company of Sioux Falls was lowest of five to install a structure 0.6 miles south and 15 miles east of Irene over Ash Creek in Clay County. The estimate was $416,368.45.

A bid of $1,976,220.75 from Corr Construction Services of Hermosa was lowest of two to install a structure over an abandoned rail line four miles and 1.8 miles north of Edgemont in Fall River County. The estimate was $1,713,259.60.

A bid of $364,960.90 from J.V. Bailey Co. of Rapid City was lowest of two for polymer chip seals on various bridge decks in Custer, Lawrence, Meade and Pennington counties. The estimate was $327,543.50.

A bid of $91,776.96 from A-G-E Corporation of Fort Pierre was lowest of four to install scour protection on a structure on SD 50 over Bad Hand Creek 5.4 miles north of the I-90 loop at Chamberlain in Brule County. Weisgram said water and difficult access were reasons for the bid being 59.6% above the $57,510.96 estimate.

A bid of $343,869.00 from BX Civil and Construction of Dell Rapids was lowest of four to repair joints on two structures on SD 273 north of Kennebec in Lyman County. The estimate was $290,482.90.

A bid of $790,933.84 from Complete Concrete, doing business as Complete Contracting Solutions of Rapid City, was lowest of three to install ADA curb ramps and other sidewalk changes along SD 40 through Keystone in Pennington County. The estimate was $627,797.40.