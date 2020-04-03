Optometrists can use telehealth amid COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has temporarily relaxed rules because of COVID-19, including letting optometrists see patients through telehealth apps such as FaceTime and Skype.

The South Dakota Board of Examiners in Optometry adopted a policy Friday to align with the CMS changes:

“Use of telemedicine by a South Dakota licensed optometrist for a patient within the state will not in and of itself be considered unauthorized practice of optometry during the period of the COVID-19 State Emergency. All rules and standards of practice remain in place and must still be met.”

Board president Craig Dockter of Mobridge said people have been contacting optometrists about emergent situations such as a sore or red eye because they might have contracted COVID-19.

The situation is similar to people who have been coming into clinics, according to Dockter. “I don’t think this is any different with telemedicine,” he said.

The change affects about 240 license holders in South Dakota.

Board members voted 5-0.

“It’s a great option to help our patients,” said optometrist Allen Haiar of Sioux Falls.

Optometrist Angela Hase of Aberdeen agreed: “I think this is the direction we need to go at this time.”

Optometrist Scott Schirber of Rapid City already has access to an app that complies with federal HIPAA regulations. “The few times I’ve done it, it’s been reassuring patients.”

Jamie Farmen of Pierre, the board’s citizen member, said the change is “definitely necessary.”