PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A measure increasing the amount of the South Dakota Opportunity scholarship has cleared the Legislature. Whether HB-1055 becomes law is now up to Governor Kristi Noem.

Senators voted 30-4 on Wednesday to provide $1,000 more to new recipients starting July 1.

Republican Sen. Ryan Maher said the program currently receives sufficient funding and won’t need additional money until possibly 2026 or 2027.

Current recipients would continue to receive a four-year total of $6,500.

Senators voting against the increase were Republicans Arch Beal, Julie Frye-Mueller, Herman Otten and Tom Pischke.

It passed the House 62-8.

After the Senate action Wednesday, the prime sponsor, Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen, said, “This is an important step to keep more young people in our state.”