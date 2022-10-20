PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Physician payments for physical and general medicine services in South Dakota workers’ compensation cases were lower than the regional or national average during 2021.

But the use of opioids in South Dakota cases was notably higher.

The information came from separate reports on opioid utilization and medical data presented Thursday to the state Workers’ Compensation Council.

The National Council on Compensation Insurance assembled the reports.

NCCI’s Susan Schulte said opioid use in South Dakota claims has been increasing the past two years and was concentrated in cases where treatment has been under way for years.

“It’s something we want to keep our eyes on,” she said.

Among NCCI’s findings:

In 2021, South Dakota spent $1 million on some 4,000 opioid prescriptions, with opioids as four of the top 10 drugs by amount-paid and accounting for 19% of drug payments.

Opioid claims in 2021 cost an average of $803 in South Dakota versus $332 in the region and $483 nationwide.

South Dakota/s workers’ comp claims had larger shares of heavy and moderate users of opioids than the region or the nation.

NCCI has prepared the opioid-use report since at least 2017.

By comparison, South Dakota was in a somewhat worse position in 2016, when approximately $1 million was spent on some 7,000 opioid prescriptions, with opioids as six of the top 10 drugs by amount-paid while accounting for 24% of drug payments.