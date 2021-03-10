On medical marijuana in South Dakota, House refuses to agree with Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Representatives decided Wednesday they want to talk some more about how medical marijuana should be legalized in South Dakota.

House members voted 46-24 against a request by Greg Jamison that they agree with the Senate version of HB 1100.

The bill will instead go to a conference committee for negotiation between the House and the Senate, as House Speaker Spencer Gosch wanted.

House Republican leader Kent Peterson, House Democrat assistant leader Oren Lesmeister and Gosch will represent the House on the six-member committee. Gosch is the only sponsor on 1100. Blake Curd, Michael Rohl and Maggie Sutton will represent the Senate.

Nearly 70% of South Dakota voters in November backed IM 26 that legalized medical marijuana effective July 1, 2021.

Majorities in both chambers at this point want legalization delayed until January 1, 2022, so a special committee can make recommendations on topics that IM 26 didn’t cover.

Under that timetable, dispensaries likely wouldn’t make their first sales until fall 2022.

If agreement can’t be reached, IM 26 takes effect July 1 of this year.

Both chambers are up against a time crunch. The main run of the 2021 sessions ends Thursday. Lawmakers return to the Capitol March 29 for vetoes and any unfinished business.