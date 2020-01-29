Officials brief S.D. lawmakers on first year of governor’s broadband program

FILE – In this June 19, 2018, file photo, a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. The FBI said cyberattacks have become common at schools, which are attractive targets because they hold sensitive data and provide critical public services. Malicious use of the data could lead to bullying, tracking and identity theft, the agency said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s broadband-improvement program last year was a success and a good investment of South Dakota’s tax dollars, her economic development commissioner told a panel of state lawmakers Wednesday.

Steve Westra said the Legislature’s decision to provide $5 million was matched by $7.2 million from internet providers for projects that delivered higher-speed broadband to customers who previously had slow or no service.

He said federal grants for several areas brought the total investment in South Dakota to more than $25 million.

The House Commerce and Energy Committee received a presentation on Noem’s broadband program from Westra and Jim Edman, chief information-security officer in the state Bureau of Information and Telecommunications.

“Broadband is critical, and I want to stress critical, for the future of South Dakota,” Westra, a former House member from Sioux Falls, said.

Some 6,500 homes and 150 businesses have better service now, he said.

The governor has requested $5 million from the Legislature again this year to get broadband to more customers.

Edman said BIT delivers technology services to nearly 1,000 locations throughout South Dakota, including state government’s executive and judicial branches and constitutional offices, as well as K-12 schools, public universities and technical schools.

Those networks range in speed from 100 megabits per second to 100 gigabits per second. The national definition of minimum broadband service is 25 megabits per second on downloads and three megabits per second uploading.

South Dakota providers have done an excellent job but aren’t finished, according to Edman: “We need to get there faster than what’s been accomplished thus far.”

The goal of the governor’s project, called Connect South Dakota, was to deliver broadband at the consumer level that is fast enough to be a foundation for growth, Edman said.

Providers needed to have projects that were shovel-ready when they applied for the competitive grants, with at least a 50 percent local match, and bonus points if a provider put in 60 percent.

Edman said “significant” work remains to be done.

“We were not looking for a Band-Aid on broadband. We wanted a cure,” he said.