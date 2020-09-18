Official: S.D. 911 texting project is on track

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 911 Coordination Board heard Friday that the new system’s ability to receive emergency text messages should be ready by year-end.

Maria King, administrator for the state program, said some 911 call centers have started testing and her office has requested wireless carriers to start preparations.

“I am really excited about that,” she said.

Board member Kelly Serr of Bison asked if the texts would go to each and every 911 call center, known as a public service answering point or PSAP. King said the text would be automatically routed to the PSAP serving the calling location.

She said tribal PSAPs, as well as the Ellsworth Air Force Base, would be covered as part of the statewide roll-out.