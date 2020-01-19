Numbers show S.D. parks had less use in 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas had fewer paid visitors and campers, and brought in less revenue, last year than the year before.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission on Friday looked at the final numbers for 2019 — labeled “December YTD 2019 Revenue by Item” in the packet — and compared them to 2018.

Nearly every category for entrances and camping was down. Sales dropped 4-percent overall.

Higher park fees are now in place for 2020.

Al Nedved, a deputy director for the parks division, said the downturn seemed to be linked to rains and floods. He said camping depends a lot on the weather.

Many state campground saw declines. The lower Francis Case area was off 59 percent, Nedved said.

Sales of hunting and fishing licenses were down for 2019 too. “From about 2017, we’re in decline on our license trends,” Heather Villa, a state Wildlife Division official, told commissioners.