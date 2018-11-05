Number Of Women In South Dakota Legislature

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PIERRE, S.D. - The number of women who are members of the South Dakota Legislature increased in the past 20 years. But not by much.

There are 23 female senators and representatives. Ten years ago, there were 18. And ten years before that, in 1998, there were 18 as well.

Nearly all of the current women in the Legislature are seeking new two-year terms.

Of the 23, there are four who aren't running again.

House members Kristin Conzet of Rapid City and Tona Rozum of Mitchell are subject to the state constitutional limit of four consecutive elections to the same chamber. They could have run for the Senate but didn't.

Karen Soli of Sioux Falls and Terri Haverly of Rapid City chose to step aside for personal and professional reasons.