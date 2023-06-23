PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — NorthWestern Energy wants to raise electricity prices in South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls-based utility has asked the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission for approval.

NorthWestern “proposes to increase base electric revenues from South Dakota customers by

$30,873,649 an approximately 16.32% increase,” according to a June 15 application to the commission.

“The proposed changes would affect the bills of approximately 64,680 electric customers in South Dakota,” the company’s summary letter continues. “The requested effective date of the proposed changes is September 1, 2023.”

A notice to customers says a monthly bill for a typical electric residential customer using 750 kilowatt-hours per month would rise $19.14, or 18.3%, if the rate increase is granted.

NorthWestern provides electricity to dozens of municipalities large and small across eastern South Dakota such as Aberdeen, Redfield, Faulkton, Florence, Huron, Mitchell, Corsica, Dimock, Freeman, Geddes, Highmore, Harrold, Kimball, Platte, Chamberlain, Scotland, Springfield, Utica and Yankton.

On June 6 the commission approved a settlement with Xcel Energy granting higher electricity rates. Xcel sought a 17.9% increase. After negotiations with PUC staff, Xcel received a 5.85% increase.

The commission also told Xcel also to refund customers a portion of what they were charged, after Xcel had raised rates while waiting for the commission’s decision.

For NorthWestern, the proposed rate increase would be the first since 2014, according to pre-filed testimony from the utility’s president, Brian Bird.

Since then, Bird said, “NorthWestern has invested over $267 million dollars in our South Dakota electric critical infrastructure business and currently is not recovering the costs of these investments.”