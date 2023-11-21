PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fifteen months after receiving official approval to separate its utility businesses in South Dakota and Nebraska from its utility businesses in Montana, NorthWestern Energy now wants permission from state regulators to issue $350 million of debt for the South Dakota and Nebraska operations.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission began considering the matter at its meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioner Chris Nelson told a NorthWestern official that the request perplexed him. Nelson said he doesn’t understand why the company needs to add $350 million of debt at this time.

The commission’s chair, Kristie Fiegen, said the PUC staff will prepare a memo. “We’ll be understanding this a lot more clearly when the filing comes,” Fiegen said.

Nelson said he can’t recall the commission ever making a $350 million decision based on a six-page filing.

NorthWestern’s application said similar approval would be sought from Nebraska regulators.