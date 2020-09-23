North Sioux City to get service route along I-29

North Sioux City will be paid $1.3 million from the South Dakota Department of Transportation in return for taking responsibility for several miles of service roadway on the west side of Interstate 29.

The state Transportation Commission agreed to the swap Tuesday during its meeting in Sioux Falls. The commission also promised to help pay for future work to realign part of the service route.

North Sioux City will get Streeter Drive, which runs between exit 2 and exit 4, and Sioux Point Road, which runs south from exit 2.

The two service roads are in the I-29 right of way and connect to River Drive at exit 2.

Joel Jundt, deputy secretary for the state department, told the commission that state government would still own the I-29 right of way but would have to pay to someday realign the service roadway.

The commission received diagrams showing the proposed realignment at River Drive. Jundt said state government would split the realignment cost with North Sioux City.