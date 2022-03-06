PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota regulators have postponed indefinitely an evidentiary hearing that was scheduled for next month on the North Bend Wind project proposed in western Hyde and eastern Hughes counties.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously Friday for deferring the permit hearing that had been scheduled for April 19-21, 2022.

The action came in response to a request from the project developer, who is waiting for a conditional use permit from Hughes County.

“I want to know what we’re dealing with,” PUC chairman Chris Nelson said.

The delay was the second sought for the project. State law says the state commission must reach decisions on wind-project applications within nine months of filing unless an applicant requests an extension.

“I don’t share vigor for that thought at all but I don’t see a way around it,” said Brett Koenecke of Pierre, a Pierre lawyer representing the project.

Koenecke said he agreed with the commission staff’s suggestion to wait on re-setting the state-level permit hearing.

Hughes County filed comments in a letter late Thursday.

The lawyer representing intervenors Michael Bollweg, Judi Bollweg, Bollweg Family ranch and the Bollwegs’ Tumbleweed Lodge hunting operation said the state proceeding should continue as scheduled because delaying it would run into the farming season.

“I think in this case Hughes County has taken a strong position it’s not their fault,” said attorney James Malters of Worthington, Minnesota.

Michael Bollweg also commented. “Please take into consideration Hughes County’s response. It looks to me they have a track record there they have done their diligence,” Bollweg said.

Koenecke disputed the intervenors’ interpretation.

“I don’t read in my filings where I’ve blamed anybody,” Koenecke said. He said the process was “unprecedented” in his experience of working for state permits in 40 counties, noting that Hyde County held a hearing almost immediately and granted a permit with conditions that were acceptable.

Koenecke said the project wants Hughes County to permit before proceeding with the state permit.

The Hughes County Commission letter explained the perspective of its chairman Randy Brown and vice-chair Connie Hohn.

“First, the Hughes County Commission witnessed the issues in Hyde County with the Triple H Wind Farm. Commissioners were able to monitor the condition of those roads at all stages of that project. We want to protect Hughes County from additional, unforeseen road maintenance expenses due to this project and having a thorough Haul Road Agreement in place will allow us to do that,” the county’s letter said.

Triple H and North Bend would be next to each other. The same developer, Engie North America, Inc., is behind both.

The Hughes County letter continued, “Second, the Commission has already experienced this developer disrupting the County’s roads. The developer began survey and geotechnical work on the County roads without informing the County prior to that work commencing. The enclosed pictures were taken in October of 2020 and reflect the damage the company did to the roads. This lack of communication causes alarm to the commission.”

The county letter added, “It is our understanding that the developers chose to apply to the two counties and the PUC simultaneously, something they had not done in the past. Had they chosen to wait for County approval prior to requesting PUC approval, this extension would not be necessary.”