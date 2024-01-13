PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Different sides have different views about the decision by Governor Kristi Noem to proclaim 2024 as “Freedom for Life Year” in the state of South Dakota.

The announcement was welcomed by the executive director of South Dakota Right to Life, while an ACLU-South Dakota official was sharply critical of it.

The proclamation comes just weeks before the annual Hour of Reflection in the state Capitol rotunda by opponents of abortion rights, and as a group continues to gather signatures to put on the November ballot a proposed amendment that would enshrine abortion rights in the South Dakota Constitution.

South Dakota currently prohibits abortions in nearly all instances, except to save the life of the mother. Abortion was legal in South Dakota, until the 2022 Dobbs ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that said states should decide. That ruling triggered the previously-dormant South Dakota law that the Legislature had passed in 2005.

Noem, whose image is part of the home-page montage on the South Dakota Right to Life website, has a record of opposing abortion rights, including a 2022 law that banned telemedicine abortions in South Dakota. The first woman elected governor in South Dakota is the first in the state’s history to have a member of her staff officially designated as the government’s unborn child advocate.

When a legislative committee in that same 2022 session declined to introduce her proposal to ban abortions after a heartbeat could be detected, she issued a news release criticizing that decision. “Every single life is precious and deserving of our protection – but apparently South Dakota legislators think otherwise,” she said. Her statement concluded, “To our knowledge, this is the first time in decades that a bill has been denied a hearing.”

Noem announced the “Freedom For Life Year” proclamation during her State of the State address on Tuesday, January 9. She ranked “Freedom for life” second, right behind “Freedom to work” on her list of 10 freedoms. “Being pro-life means valuing the child’s life before their birth and throughout their life. It also means valuing and protecting that mother’s life,” Noem told a joint gathering of state lawmakers that afternoon.

The governor then used her weekly column on Friday, January 12, to further make the point. She noted that a baby in the House gallery could be heard crying as she began the “Freedom for life” portion of the speech and thanked “that little kiddo…for reminding all of us why we do what we do.” She added, “I promise that I will keep doing all that I can to make sure you — and every other baby in South Dakota — has freedom for life.”

In both the speech and the column, Noem promoted the Life.SD.gov website, started during her administration, where state government’s various assistance programs for mothers and young children are compiled.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, South Dakota had the nation’s highest fertility rate in 2021 at 68.6 births per 1,000 women ages 15-44. North Dakota was second at 66.7, and Nebraska was third at 64.4. Vermont was last at 44.9.

South Dakota voters twice rejected ballot measures, in 2006 and 2008, that attempted to halt most abortions in the state. The 2006 referred law was turned down, 185,945 to 148,648, and the 2008 initiated measure failed by a similar margin, 206,535 to 167,560.

An SDSU poll in October 2022, in the wake of the Dobbs decision, found that 46% percent of registered voters supported allowing abortion during the first trimester of a pregnancy, while 43% opposed it. The margin of possible error was plus or minus 4%.

That means, the range of support among those polled could have been as little as 42% or as high as 50%, while the range of opposition was as little as 39% or as high as 47%.

When broken down by gender, the SDSU poll found 51% of women supported allowing abortions during the first trimester while 42% were opposed; among men, the split was 45% in favor and 42% against.

A South Dakota News Watch poll, conducted in December 2023, with the Chiesman Center for Democracy, looked at potential support for the proposed 2024 constitutional amendment that would allow abortion rights in South Dakota. It found 45.6% of 500 registered voters supported the amendment while 43.6% opposed it. The margin of possible error was plus or minus 4.5%.

Planned Parenthood had sued Governor Noem over her 2021 order declaring medicinal abortions illegal. The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota joined the suit on the side of Planned Parenthood. That court case was dismissed after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, because Planned Parenthood stopped providing abortions in South Dakota.

Contacted by KELOLAND News for this story, ACLU-South Dakota issued a statement attributed to advocacy manager Samantha Chapman. It said:

“The support outlined in Governor Noem’s proclamation is important, but it falls short to meet the needs of all pregnancies and children in South Dakota. In a state with one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, women face substantially greater challenges to access the obstetric and gynecological care they need.

“The devastating effects of abortion restrictions are playing out in hospitals and homes across the nation and in South Dakota. Patients are denied miscarriage care until they’re on the brink of death, and even criminalized, like Brittany Watts in Ohio. Rural hospitals and clinics are struggling to hire health care providers to care for pregnant patients due to the added liability and stress for doctors facing civil and criminal penalties for exercising their best medical judgement.

“Additionally, parents in South Dakota are facing a childcare shortage crisis and children in our public schools are going hungry when parents are unable to pay their lunch tabs. These conditions are not sustainable to healthy child development.

“Deciding whether and when to become a parent is one of the most private and important decisions a person can make. The ACLU strives to ensure everyone has the freedom to shape their families, to access the health care they need, and to be the rightful author of their own life story.

“Without addressing these shortcomings, Governor Noem’s proclamation is little more than unnecessary political posturing,” the ACLU statement concluded.

Prior to the Dobbs decision, the South Dakota Legislature had steadily put a long series of abortion restrictions into state law over the course of more than two decades. Abortion rights supporters were increasingly pushed to the margin in South Dakota statehouse politics. A July 2022 march was one of the rare times when abortion-rights supporters converged on the state Capitol.

Anti-abortion groups meanwhile came to dominate the Republican-controlled statehouse in the 15 years since the last time that abortion rights were on the statewide ballot. South Dakota Right to Life has held gatherings each January in the Capitol rotunda. The organization’s 2024 Hour of Reflection gathering is scheduled for Sunday, January 28.

The event each year marks the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s previous Roe decision, in 1973, that had declared abortion as a national right but was overturned by a different Supreme Court a half-century later.

Keynote speaker at the 2023 event was National Right to Life president Carol Tobias. “This is a very exciting time for the pro-life movement,” she told the crowd that filled the rotunda. This year, the featured speaker is Catholic Bishop Donald Degrood of Sioux Falls. The program notes that Governor Noem has been invited to speak.

Dale Bartscher is the organization’s executive director. He told KELOLAND News that he was pleased by the governor’s proclamation.

“We’re so grateful and gratified that we have a governor that understands the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death. We so appreciate the governor bringing up as number two on her list the life issue, the freedom of life, from the unborn to the elderly, to both the baby and the mother, was a huge emphasis that South Dakota Right to Life has been emphasizing for its fifty-two years of existence in this state, that we care about both of them,” Bartscher said.

He continued, “So we applaud the governor and the governor’s office for highlighting this as a very important aspect of our culture of life here in the great state of South Dakota.”