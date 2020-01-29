Noem’s plan to revise riot-boosting law that judge gutted will start in South Dakota House

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem officially delivered to the Legislature her plan to rebuild and beef up South Dakota’s anti-riot laws Wednesday, including descriptions that are more specific about who, when and what would be covered.

The House State Affairs Committee agreed to introduce HB 1117 on her behalf. If lawmakers approve it, her bill would replace key sections of state laws that U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol struck down in September as unconstitutional.

The federal judge found fault with parts of a 2019 state law that she had proposed as a way to help protect county governments and business people along the proposed Keystone XL pipeline through western South Dakota.

Judge Piersol also found unconstitutional parts of other state laws that were in place before Noem took office last year.

The state Water Management Board earlier this month awarded permits for the pipeline project to take water for construction from the Cheyenne, Bad and White rivers.

The board also allowed expansions of wells on several ranches to serve as backup supplies for the project’s work camps.

Four tribal governments — Yankton Sioux, Rosebud Sioux, Cheyenne River Sioux and Oglala Sioux — opposed the permits in a hearing that stretched across parts of four months, as did Dakota Rural Action and a variety of other parties.

The pipeline’s owner, formerly TransCanada and now known as TC Energy, already has its Keystone oil pipeline running through the eastern half of South Dakota.

Here are key points of the governor’s new plan:

Intent “to cause any injury to any person or any property” would be added to the definition of riot as a felony.

Incitement to riot would be redefined. It would now say, “Any person who, with the intent to cause a riot, commits an act or engages in conduct that urges three or more people, acting together and without authority of law, to use force or violence to cause any injury to any person or any damage to property, under circumstances in which the force or violence is imminent and the urging is likely to incite or produce the use of force or violence, incites riot. For the purposes of this chapter, urging includes instigating, inciting, or directing, but does not include the oral or written advocacy of ideas or expression of belief that does not urge the commission of an act or conduct of imminent force or violence. This section may not be construed to prevent the peaceable assembly of persons for lawful purposes of protest or petition. A violation of this section is a Class 5 felony.”

Riot would be redefined. It would now say, “any intentional use of force or violence by three or more persons, acting together and without authority of law, to cause any injury to any person or any damage to property.”

The legislation also would clarify that a person found guilty of a riot crime also would be “personally liable for riot, and jointly and severally liable for riot with any other person engaged in the same riot, to the state or a political subdivision in an action for damages.” The liability provisions also would apply to a person found guilty of a riot-boosting crime.

The legislation also makes clear what’s not prohibited. It says that nothing in the liability section of state law 20-9-54 “may be construed to include the oral or written advocacy of ideas or expression of belief that does not urge the commission of an act or conduct of imminent force or violence. This section may not be construed to prevent the peaceable assembly of persons for lawful purposes of protest or petition.”

The legislation also would repeal part of a damages penalty in state law 20-9-56 that Judge Piersol declared unconstitutional. The repeal would remove this sentence: “A defendant who solicits or compensates any other person to commit an unlawful act or to be arrested is subject to three times a sum that would compensate for the detriment caused.”

The governor and state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg agreed last year to take $145,000 from the taxpayer-funded extraordinary litigation fund, and pay the plaintiffs’ attorneys’ costs for challenging the law.

Noem and Ravnsborg also agreed as part of the settlement to issue a letter telling county prosecutors they shouldn’t enforce the parts of laws that Judge Piersol declared unconstitutional.