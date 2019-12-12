Noem’s plan for advancing disaster money to local and tribal governments is nearly ready

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state loan program Governor Kristi Noem aims to quickly create to help local and tribal governments in South Dakota recover faster from natural disasters could be running within a matter of weeks.

That’s how state Division of Emergency Services director Kristi Turman put it Wednesday, during a meeting with members of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.

Turman said the Noem administration believes it already has legal authority under existing laws to start the infrastructure disaster recovery program. The governor outlined it as one of her budget recommendations in a speech last week to lawmakers.

Noem said the program would allow counties, municipalities, townships and tribal governments to respond sooner to natural disasters. They could apply for advances from state government’s emergency and disaster fund of up to 90 percent of the costs for Federal Emergency Management Administration-approved projects.

When FEMA approves reimbursement of the 75 percent federal share on a project, state government would keep the federal payment, according to Turman. She said state government wouldn’t charge interest on that portion of the advance.

The 15 percent share that state government advanced must be repaid within seven years. The interest rate hasn’t been set, according to Turman. She said the state Bureau of Finance and Management — the governor’s budget office — would make the recommendation..

Sixty-three of South Dakota’s 66 counties have been hit by at least one of five major weather events this year, said Dan Lusk, deputy secretary for the state Department of Public Safety. Gregory County has been in all five. Four qualified for presidential disaster declarations.

Lawmakers heard first Wednesday from State Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist. He showed how his department and contractors have scrambled much of the year against bad weather events throughout South Dakota, including four big storms in March, May, July and September.

Bergquist said the department raised highways at Arlington and Lake Andes so vehicles didn’t have to drive in water any longer. The governor doesn’t want traffic disrupted again on Interstate 90 or Interstate 29 either, he said, and other highways are being considered for grade raises too.

Lawmakers also listened to testimony from South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships president Dustin Leiseth of Hazel and executive director Terry Sletten about immense problems that township officials face in many counties on local roads and bridges.

Representative Chris Karr, who chairs the joint committee, urged quick action to get the governor’s disaster-advance funding program going. “There’s people out there, there’s people in the room — they needed these dollars yesterday,” the Sioux Falls Republican said.

Turman didn’t disagree when Karr said applications could be coming in by Christmas and advances going out by New Year Day.

Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, said he wants the committee to have township officials back during the legislative session that opens January 14.

“I definitely have a heart for what you folks’ plight is,” Greenfield said.

Dirk Rogers, who’s Brown County highway superintendent, pointed out the upper James River drainage complex is “the worst it’s been all year,” adding that everything was so inundated that many repairs can’t be done.

“I am far more concerned about next year and the long-term impacts,” Rogers said.

Said Karr, “This is a priority for us.”