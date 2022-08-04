PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor’s legal counsel wants even more time to decide whether to publicly release a report on whether “inherently divisive concepts” such as Critical Race Theory were found in what the South Dakota Department of Education provides to K-12 schools across the state.

Katie Hruska in a letter Thursday told KELOLAND News that Governor Kristi Noem’s office now “estimates fifteen (15) additional business days is required.”

The report was due no later than July 1. KELOLAND News requested a copy on July 7. This is the second extension. Hruska previously took an additional 10 business days.

Noem directed the department to conduct the review as part of an executive order she issued in April.

The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee asked for a copy of the report on July 20.

KELOLAND News has reached out to Representative Randy Gross, R-Elkton, who chairs the panel, and to Representative Sue Peterson, R-Sioux Falls, one of its members, to see whether they’ve received the report. We’ll let you know when we know more.

The state Board of Education Standards plans a public hearing August 22 on proposed rules regarding divisive concepts.