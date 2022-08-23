PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative panel is refusing to let the state Department of Labor and Regulation have its way with proposed rules that supporters hope will make the path easier for more South Dakotans to become government-certified real estate appraisers.

The blow Tuesday to Republican Governor Kristi Noem came a day after a state ethics board said action could proceed against her for the role she played on a daughter’s behalf related to state government’s real-estate appraiser’s program.

Noem authorized a $200,000 settlement with the program’s former director to make an age-discrimination complaint go away.

Noem’s Democrat election opponent, House leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, meanwhile called Tuesday for the attorney general’s office to appoint a special prosecutor.

Two House Republicans, Speaker Spencer Gosch of Glenham and Scott Odenbach of Spearfish, also called for a special prosecutor.

A mysterious group supporting Noem’s re-election paid for billboard ads in Sioux Falls last winter attacking Gosch, Odenbach, Smith and other members of a special House investigation committee that looked into whether then-Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached.

Ravnsborg, a Republican, previously had filed two complaints against Noem with the state Government Accountability Board, a panel of retired Supreme Court justices and circuit judges. The second complaint dealt with her alleged misuse of the state airplane to fly to and from political events.

The controversy Tuesday was over proposed rules for the appraiser’s program. Top officers for the Professional Appraisers Association of South Dakota opposed several key points.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee decided eventually to let most of the proposal go forward but sent back two pieces dealing with minimum hours and program completion.

“I don’t want to run the whole thing off the rails if we don’t have to,” Representative Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, said.

Representative Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat, asked what prevents the department from reaching agreement with South Dakota State University to conduct the training program without the rules. A lawyer for the department, Amber Mulder, said the department wants to use federal funding, rather than appraisers’ license revenue, and she has to submit the SDSU plan to seek further funding for the second year.

Senator Red Dawn Foster, a Pine Ridge Democrat, asked whether this experimental model sought by the department is used by other states. “We are the only state so far to propose this type of program,” Mulder replied. She added, “The rest of the states are looking to see what we do with this program.”

One of the opponents who testified, appraiser Craig Steinley of Rapid City, said the current federal minimum of 1,000 hours of training within six months applies for a person who has a supervisor overseeing the training. The experience training program proposed by the department is a way to not even have a supervisor, he said.

“After six months, these folks will be orphans. They will have a license but they will have no way to get work is what we have found,” Steinley said. “It’s not apples to apples.”

Representative Kevin Jensen, a Canton Republican, complained generally that lowering the skill level is part of a broader wrong-way trend in state government. He said it’s led to “a serious decline” in quality of service.

“We’re cutting the horse in half and we’re having it go two different directions. I’m very uncomfortable with that,” Jensen said.