Noem wants to tighten medical marijuana restrictions but would let law start July 1

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor wants to put medical marijuana back into play Monday when South Dakota lawmakers return to the Capitol for their final day.

Governor Kristi Noem on Friday released a ‘Dear Legislative Leaders’ letter and a draft bill that proposes several changes that she wants.

Suspending the rules for new legislation requires two-thirds majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Lawmakers could sidestep that hurdle by attaching her changes to a different measure that’s already been considered.

Nearly 70% of South Dakota voters approved IM 26 in November legalizing medical marijuana. The law takes effect July 1, 2021.

The move Friday reflects a white flag of sorts by the governor. Noem and some in the House had wanted to delay medical marijuana’s start until July 1, 2022, so her administration would have more time to work on details that IM 26 didn’t cover.

The House later adopted a delay until January 1, 2022. But the House refused to agree to further changes the Senate made to HB 1100. The legislation died when a House-Senate conference committee deadlocked on an amendment proposed by its sponsor, Spencer Gosch.

Noem now wants to set a maximum of three plants in a user’s home for personal use, prohibiting smoking or vaping marijuana by those younger than age 21, and clarifying the state Department of Health authority to track marijuana from seed to sale.

Noem at the same time is trying to stop Constitutional Amendment A from taking effect July 1 legalizing marijuana for adults age 21 and older. The South Dakota Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story.