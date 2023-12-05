PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is telling South Dakota lawmakers they need to be more cautious about how they spend money on state government in the current economy.

The Republican governor delivered the annual budget message Tuesday to a joint gathering of state legislators. She spoke for about 30 minutes in the House chamber.

Lawmakers open the 2024 session on January 9.

“This budget proposal makes smart, conservative, common-sense decisions,” the Republican governor said. “It is not the job of the government to do everything for people. The job of government is to empower people to do things for themselves. That’s the ideal that America was built on.”

She called for 4% increases in state aid to K-12 public schools, state funding for health care providers and state employee pay.

The Legislature gave what are known at the Capitol as “the big three” a 7% increase for the current budget year that began July 1. That decision came on the heels of 6% the prior year.

Previous salary increases during the past decade ranged from 0% one year to as much as 3% plus up to an additional 3% movement toward job worth.

“Our number one priority should be our kids and grandkids,” the governor said. “They are our future. Hopefully, they are the reason why you come here to Pierre, why you take time away from your families, and why you take an oath to participate in public service. Every vote that you take, every dollar that we invest, and every policy that you support should be focused on making South Dakota safer, stronger, and healthier for our kids and our grandkids.”

Her state Bureau of Finance and Management is projecting that $115.6 million in ongoing general fund revenue will be available in the 2025 fiscal year that starts next July 1. She also outlined spending $208 million in one-time dollars.

One-time proposals include:

$6 million for K-12 literacy.

$6 million for a quantum computing center that would serve South Dakota State University, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, University of South Dakota and Dakota State University.

$4.8 million for technical colleges to purchase new equipment.

$120.6 million for water projects.

$9.7 million for dam repairs at Richmond Lake.

$2 million for work at Lake Alvin and Newell Lake.

$7 million for technology improvements in state government.

$21 million to cover a funding shortfall for new women’s prison in Rapid City.

$228 million to help pay for proposed construction of a new men’s prison in Lincoln County.

Regarding the prison projects, she said, “With these new facilities, we will be able to address behavioral challenges, substance abuse, skills and jobs training, and other areas that will get these individuals out of our prisons and back into society.”

She continued, “Every dollar we set aside now for these projects ensures that the state (government) doesn’t need to issue debt in the future. Between the past two legislative sessions and my proposal for this year, we will have dedicated more than $650 million to these important projects. This will save over $600 million in interest and fees over the next 25 years. That’s $50 million in savings to the taxpayers every year.”

She also proposed $1.4 million in ongoing funding for a new statewide indigent defense commission. It would oversee a statewide appellate defender office to handle criminal appeals, child abuse and neglect appeals, and habeas appeals, as well as provide training and mentoring for rural attorneys.

The governor noted her office is working with state Treasurer Josh Haeder on how to better return unclaimed property such as cash and other valuables that have reverted to state government’s possession for safekeeping. She said Haeder has been looking at how much other state governments spend on marketing to help get money back to the rightful owners.