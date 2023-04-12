PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two of South Dakota’s state government agencies will soon become one.

The governor said Wednesday she plans to fold the state Bureau of Administration into the state Bureau of Human Resources. The current commissioner of human resources, Darin Seeley, will oversee the combined operation.

The merger is planned for early summer, following the retirement of Administration Commissioner Scott Bollinger in June. Bollinger is a 40-year employee of state government.

“Scott’s dedication to his work and to the people of South Dakota has left an impact on so many lives,” Governor Kristi Noem said. “He is an example of the wonderful opportunities that come from a career in state government. I thank Scott for his years of public service.”

The governor also announced the appointment of an interim director for the South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

Chas Olson moves up from rental-housing director and succeeds Lorraine Polak, who resigned as director last month. Noem hasn’t issued any public statement acknowledging Polak’s departure.

The Bureau of Administration oversees a wide variety of services, from physical management of state buildings and grounds to the Office of the State Engineer, and currently has annual budget authority for $61,875,952 and a staff of 165 FTE.

The Bureau of Human Resources handles pay, benefits and training and is budgeted at $8,375,819 with 73.5 FTE.

Both commissioners are listed as members of the governor’s cabinet — Bollinger’s salary is $129,402.79 and Seeley’s $142,938.79 — but they operate under what’s known as the state Department of Executive Management.

The South Dakota Constitution provides the governor with authority to reorganize non-elected offices and departments in the executive branch. However, the governor must file an executive order if the reorganization changes any state laws. The state Senate can then vote to disapprove the order.

Noem, a Republican, issued an executive order in 2021 that merged the state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The Senate Democrat leader at the time, Troy Heinert, filed a resolution of disapproval. It failed 17-18.