Noem sent letters a week ago bowing out as one of South Dakota’s presidential elector

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem sent official letters on December 7 withdrawing as a presidential elector and asking that South Dakota Republican Party chairman Dan Lederman serve in her place.

Lederman and two fellow Republicans, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden and State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, met at noon Monday in a room at the Capitol and cast South Dakota’s three electoral votes for Republican candidates Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

A majority of South Dakota voters cast ballots for the Trump-Pence ticket, who received 261,043 to 150,471 for the Democrat Biden-Harris ticket. The most recent time South Dakota voters didn’t support a Republican was the 1964 election of Democrat Lyndon Johnson.

Meanwhile the Republican governor’s communications director said Noem would be seeing President Trump later Monday and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday. “There are a number of things for them to discuss before the end of the year,” Fury said.

Lederman in his role as head of the state GOP supported Trump’s attempts to overturn election results in several states.

Ravnsborg had South Dakota join more than a dozen other states in backing an attempt by Texas challenging results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected last week.

“We’re still looking for a path forward to have another four years of President Trump,” Lederman told KELOLAND News afterward Monday. “There are still legal challenges out there that will be decided in the upcoming days.”

He added that Republicans look forward to 2024 whether it’s President Trump or another candidate running.

Lederman also said he would seek re-election to a third term as Republican state chairman in 2021. He won in 2017 and 2019.