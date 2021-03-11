Noem: Sales tax doesn’t cover medical pot

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Come July 1, state government gets responsibility for day to day regulation of medical marijuana in South Dakota. But Governor Kristi Noem isn’t sure how to keep the program funded in the years ahead.

“I don’t know yet,” she told reporters Thursday, in response to a question from KELOLAND News about whether marijuana sales can be taxed. “That’s an honest truth. I don’t know. And that’s why we wanted time, we wanted time to look at what was happening in other states. There’s no other state that has stood up a medical marijuana program this fast before — except Oklahoma, and it’s a mess.”

Her comments came a day after she and state lawmakers reached a dead-end on HB 1100 that, in the versions passed by the House and later the Senate, would have pushed back the startup by six months to January 1, 2022. They wanted a special committee to consider topics that weren’t covered by the medical-marijuana legalization law known as IM 26 that South Dakota voters approved in November with nearly 70% support.

The legislation died after a conference committee couldn’t reach agreement Wednesday afternoon. Noem said Thursday that, as governor, she wanted South Dakota to avoid going through what Oklahoma experienced.

“I wanted to have more time to do it responsibly, to make sure we were being fair, and to make sure the people who could utilize it for medical reasons, but that we didn’t jeopardize anybody else’s health or our children to the risks that it poses for them,” she said. “That’s the challenge I have in front of me now, is how do we take IM 26 and do it in a responsible manner and be fair, and that’s why I wanted stakeholders to have time to weigh in.”

Under IM 26, patients will be able to grow unlimited numbers of marijuana plants tax-free just as any person can grow any fruit or vegetable. As for the state’s 4.5% sales tax, the levy wouldn’t apply on pot purchased from licensed medical dispensaries or prescribed by physicians, because prescription drugs used by humans are exempt.

“And a doctor can write a prescription to somebody who wants it for a treatment such as anxiety or anorexia or bulimia, and they’ll be able to grow a thousand plants at home,” she said, nodding her head. “So that’s the challenge, is the amount of…conditions it can be prescribed for. Once a doctor writes that prescription, an unlimited amount of plants can be grown, at home, and how do we contain that and not make sure that it’s being utilized for different purposes?”

This year the Legislature appropriated money to establish both the medicinal marijuana program and the recreational marijuana program in SB 35. Noem is contesting the Amendment A election result that saw 54% of South Dakota voters approve recreational marijuana for people age 21 and older. That case is now proceeding in the South Dakota Supreme Court. Noem also campaigned against medical marijuana last fall.

Will she need to continue to go back to lawmakers every year and ask for more funding now that IM 26 is state law? “We’re continuing to look at that,” Noem answered. “It will cost the state money to stand up the (medicinal marijuana) program. There was some dollars appropriated for it this session to get started on that path and we’ll have to evaluate how much it will continue to cost taxpayers.”

Noem said her office had helped work on the compromise amendment that Representative Spencer Gosch offered in the conference committee but wasn’t accepted on a 3-3 tie. It would have done away with the study committee but reduced the amounts patients could legally have.

She said home-grown marijuana was one reason for her general opposition to IM 26. The other was that kids will have access to marijuana for medicinal use. She said she understands the public’s desire for a medical marijuana program but wants it done responsibly.

But as of Thursday morning, she said she no longer wanted to appoint a committee or group to look into issues that IM 26 didn’t address. She said some legislators had told her at the start of session they too wanted time to look into it.

“So we were not the only ones who wanted to have some provisions,” she said. “There was a lot of debate throughout session on what changes would be acceptable and which ones wouldn’t be. A lot of people invested a lot of time into it. We’re at the end of session, there are no changes as of today. That doesn’t mean someone might not come back and have an idea to deal with later on.”