PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Republican and Democrat candidates for governor faced a Monday 5 p.m. deadline for filing pre-primary campaign finance reports.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign reported that she had raised more than $3.3 million since the start of the year and had more than $8 million cash on hand between her various committees.

Her main report showed a balance of $7.7 million, with income so far this year of $3,038,876 and spending of $1,912,774.82.

Her challenger for the Republican nomination, state Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls, reported a balance of $23,945.20, after raising $105,693.25 and spending $98,730.89 this year.

The report for House Democrat leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls showed a balance of $110,268.13, with income of $137,424.97 and spending of $27,156.84. He will take on the winner of Noem and Haugaard from the June 7 Republican primary.

The incumbent’s fundraising prowess was on full display in another way Monday. Noem filed four supplements showing more than $94,000 raised since the May 18 pre-primary reporting cutoff.

State law allows donations to governor campaigns of up to $10,000 annually from a person or an entity. There are no limits on donations from political action committees, political parties and candidates’ campaign committees.

Most donors shown on the Noem supplements were from South Dakota, but other states included Nevada, Florida, California, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The largest amounts included $5,000 from Diane Sather of Sioux Falls and $4,000 apiece from Bill and Sue Gassen of Sioux Falls, Paige Bock of Sioux Falls, Carson Larson of Columbia, and Dennis and Lizette Aanenson of Sioux Falls.

Noem came into the year with more than $6.6 million cash on hand. She marked filing day with a celebratory tweet to her husband, Bryon, about their 30th anniversary.